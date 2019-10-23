Referees revealed for Celtic and Rangers fixtures as controversial whistler Andrew Dallas handed key clash

The Scottish FA has confirmed the refereeing appointments for Celtic and Rangers' Ladbrokes Premiership matches on Sunday.

The Glasgow rivals are both in Europa League action on Thursday night, hence their league fixtures being pushed back 24 hours.

John Beaton will take the reins for Aberdeen's home match with the Hoops at Pittodrie. The match will be televised live on BT Sport with a 12.15pm kick-off.

Beaton has taken charge of 31 matches involving Celtic, and 29 Aberdeen fixtures. The Hoops have a 77.4 per cent win rate in matches with Beaton in charge while the Dons have a 55.2 per cent win rate.

In matches involving Celtic the 37-year-old has flashed 40 yellow cards and one red, and has awarded ten penalties. In Aberdeen games he has shown 58 yellow cards, two reds for second bookable offences and one straight red, while awarding four penalties.

Beaton has been the man in the middle for four previous meetings between the two teams, with Celtic winning all four with an aggregate scoreline of 11-0.

He showed a total of just eight yellow cards over the four matches.

Beaton's assistants for the televised clash are Dougie Potter and Graham Chambers, with Gavin Duncan handed fourth-official duties.

Dallas in line for 20th Rangers match

Andrew Dallas has been appointed to ref Rangers' home match with Motherwell. He has to date overseen 19 matches involving the Gers, with the Light Blues winning 13, drawing five and losing one, although this is his first encounter between Rangers and the Fir Park side.

He has awarded ten penalties to Rangers, including four in one match against St Mirren last season.

Over the course of those 19 games he has shown 31 yellow cards and two red cards for second bookable offences - both for Rangers players.

Jason Holt was dismissed for two bookings in the 5-5 draw with Hibs at the end of the 2017/18 season while Ryan Jack saw red for two cautions in six minutes in a 4-1 win at Hamilton in September 2017.

Dallas is assisted by Douglas Ross and David Doig, with Kevin Graham named fourth official.