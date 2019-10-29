Referees named for Hibs-Celtic, Rangers-Hearts Betfred Cup semi-finals

The referees for the Betfred Cup semi-finals have been announced by the Scottish FA.

Bobby Madden will take charge of Saturday's match between Hibs and Celtic.

Referee John Beaton will take charge of Rangers v Hearts. Picture: SNS

This will be the second time that each side have encountered the whistler this season. Madden was in the centre as Celtic defeated arch-rivals Rangers at Ibrox in early September, while Hibs haven't encountered the 41-year-old since beating Arbroath in the Betfred Cup group stages.

The referee for Sunday's match between Rangers and Hearts will be John Beaton.

The official was in charge when Rangers lost to Aberdeen in last season's semi-final at Hampden.

He was also the referee when Hearts bettered Hibs at Easter Road earlier this campaign.