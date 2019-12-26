Rangers want to sign Olivier Giroud, Hearts eye loan for Liam Lindsay, French side want Celtic star, Neil Lennon speaks out on transfer targets, Stubbs reveals Hibs snub - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Scottish football news and gossip on Boxing Day.

Rangers contact Giroud

France and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. Picture: Getty

Rangers have approached French World Cup-winning striker Olivier Giroud over a possible move to Ibrox. The Chelsea forward is out of contract in the summer. (L'Equipe)

Hearts want Lindsay

Hearts are looking to bring former Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay back to Scotland. The £2.5m defender may be available for a January loan deal and could reunite with former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel. (Daily Mail)

Lille want Ntcham

Oliver Ntcham is reportedly a transfer target of French club Lille. The Ligue 1 side are preemptively looking to sign a replacement for Boubakary Soumare, who could move to the English Premier League in the January window. (Daily Record)

Stubbs reveals Hibs snub

Alan Stubbs has revealed that he was not interviewed again by the Hibs board after Paul Heckingbottom was sacked. The former Easter Road manager wanted to return to the club, but the Hibs hierarchy weren't interested and instead hired Jack Ross. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon warning to clubs

Neil Lennon has warned Slovan Bratislava and Cruzeiro that Celtic will not be bullied into making panic bids for transfer targets Andraz Sporar and Fabricio Bruno, respectively. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon hits back

Neil Lennon has hit back at Derek McInnes over the Aberdeen manager’s claim that Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer was “laughing and winking” at Sam Cosgrove as he lay on the ground following the challenge that led to the Dons striker’s red card in the meeting between the teams at the weekend. (The Scotsman)

Ikpeazu on what Hearts need

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu knows what it takes to avoid relegation – momentum. And what better way to spark an upturn in fortunes than beating Hibs at Tynecastle today. (The Scotsman)

Gray on Hearts

Hibs captain David Gray has revealed he doesn’t expect Capital rivals Hearts to finish bottom of the Premiership table. (Evening News)