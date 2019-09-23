Holtby

Rangers turned down chance to sign former EPL star, Celtic ace provides injury update, Rangers attacker 'turned down English sides for Ibrox', Hearts receive Naismith blow - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Partick Thistle and Ayr United.

Rangers turned down the chance to sign former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lewis Holtby after the player was offered to the Light Blues before signing with Blackburn Rovers. (Football Insider)

1. Rangers turned down Holtby

Rangers turned down the chance to sign former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lewis Holtby after the player was offered to the Light Blues before signing with Blackburn Rovers. (Football Insider)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Uche Ikpeazu today implored Hearts players to do more for manager Craig Levein after an inspiring Edinburgh derby win at Easter Road. (Evening News)

2. Uche backs Levein

Uche Ikpeazu today implored Hearts players to do more for manager Craig Levein after an inspiring Edinburgh derby win at Easter Road. (Evening News)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Under-fire Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has claimed he is still the man to dig the capital club out of trouble after a derby day defeat by Hearts brought protests outside Easter Road. (Evening News)

3. Heckingbottom backs himself

Under-fire Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has claimed he is still the man to dig the capital club out of trouble after a derby day defeat by Hearts brought protests outside Easter Road. (Evening News)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Neil Lennon has backed the innovation of yellow cards for managers but feels the caution he received during Celtics 3-1 win over Kilmarnock was harsh. (The Scotsman)

4. Lennon happy with bookings

Neil Lennon has backed the innovation of yellow cards for managers but feels the caution he received during Celtics 3-1 win over Kilmarnock was harsh. (The Scotsman)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3