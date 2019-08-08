More

Rangers turn down £10m bid for Ibrox star, Celtic set to lose two stars on deadline day, ex-Rangers striker to return to SPFL, Hearts eye two signings, Stevie May latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Thursday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee and St Johnstone.

Rangers have rejected a 10 million offer from West Brom to sign Alfredo Morelos on transfer deadline day. (Scottish Sun)

1. Morelos bid rejected

Rangers have rejected a 10 million offer from West Brom to sign Alfredo Morelos on transfer deadline day. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Stevie May's proposed move to St Johnstone is off once again after the club offered the striker reduced terms on the contract deal the two parties couldn't agree to last time around. (Daily Record)

2. Stevie May deal off

Stevie May's proposed move to St Johnstone is off once again after the club offered the striker reduced terms on the contract deal the two parties couldn't agree to last time around. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Scott Sinclair could leave Celtic before the close of the English transfer window. The winger was left behind in Glasgow as his side travelled to Romania amid interest from Sheffied United and Preston. (The Scotsman)

3. Sinclair could go

Scott Sinclair could leave Celtic before the close of the English transfer window. The winger was left behind in Glasgow as his side travelled to Romania amid interest from Sheffied United and Preston. (The Scotsman)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Derek McInnes has spoken of his contempt for the English clubs trying to prise Scott McKenna away at the last minute but the Aberdeen manager still intends to play the centre-back against Rijeka on Thursday. (The Scotsman)

4. McInnes contempt

Derek McInnes has spoken of his contempt for the English clubs trying to prise Scott McKenna away at the last minute but the Aberdeen manager still intends to play the centre-back against Rijeka on Thursday. (The Scotsman)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3