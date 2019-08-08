Rangers turn down £10m bid for Ibrox star, Celtic set to lose two stars on deadline day, ex-Rangers striker to return to SPFL, Hearts eye two signings, Stevie May latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Thursday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee and St Johnstone.
1. Morelos bid rejected
Rangers have rejected a 10 million offer from West Brom to sign Alfredo Morelos on transfer deadline day. (Scottish Sun)
Scott Sinclair could leave Celtic before the close of the English transfer window. The winger was left behind in Glasgow as his side travelled to Romania amid interest from Sheffied United and Preston. (The Scotsman)
Derek McInnes has spoken of his contempt for the English clubs trying to prise Scott McKenna away at the last minute but the Aberdeen manager still intends to play the centre-back against Rijeka on Thursday. (The Scotsman)