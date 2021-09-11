Rangers tracking international defender, reasons behind Celtic chief executive departure explained, Hibs fall short in bid for striker - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Ciaron Brown battling against Ryan Kent in a game at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Rangers tracking international defender

Rangers are monitoring the contract situation of former Livingston defender Ciaron Brown. The Northern Irish international was recalled from a loan at Livingston midway through last season and would be a mainstay for Cardiff City in the last couple of months of the English Championship season. He is out of contract at the end of this term. (Give Me Sport)

Reasons behind McKay departure

The departure of Dominic McKay as Celtic chief executive following only 72 days in post is expected to be the catalyst for further significant board changes at the club, it has emerged. The former Scottish Rugby CEO failed to convince the Parkhead board he was the right man for the job. (The Scotsman)

Details of Rangers signing

Rangers could end up paying Huddersfield Town £2million for Juninho Bacuna despite paying no up-front fee for the midfielder this summer. Huddersfield chairman chairman Phil Hodgkinson explained the deal was “appearance-based, European-based, with a big sell-on”. (The Scotsman)

McKay on picking Hearts

Talking about late interest from other clubs, Hearts newcomer Barrie McKay says it was just a case of weighing up the various options and “picking the right one”, citing recommendations of a great club and a great “bunch of lads” in the dressing room. (The Scotsman)

Hibs late attempt to sign striker

Hibs made a late attempt to sign Northern Ireland international striker Dion Charles on transfer deadline day. While a bid was tendered, it fell considerably short of the League One side’s valuation of the player, who has hit 29 goals in 85 games for John Coleman’s side. (Evening News)

Murphy out of derby

Jamie Murphy is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the Hibs winger suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win against Livingston. The 31-year-old went down on the East Stand touchline shortly before the interval and limped off. (Evening News)

Saints sign Ambrose

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Efe Ambrose. The former Celtic and Hibs defender joins on a free having been released from Livingston at the end of season following the expiry of his deal. (The Scotsman)

