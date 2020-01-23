Rangers step up striker pursuit, Celtic boss defends under-fire player, Hibs player scouted, two to leave Hearts - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Campbell 'keen on Gers switch'

Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell has reportedly told friends he's keen to join Rangers as the battle for his signature hots up. (Football insider)

Lennon backs Griffiths

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has vowed to vigorously defend Leigh Griffiths against any potential disciplinary charge after the striker was involved in heated scenes at Rugby Park. (The Scotsman)

Boyd slams Griffiths

Kris Boyd has hit back at Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths and urged theCeltic striker to "get back to the level you should be playing at" after the Scotland international responded to criticism from the Sky Sports pundit by gesturing to him with his goal celebration during the Hoops' 3-1 win at Rugby Park. (The Sun)

Hearts to step up Boyce bid

Hearts will step up their attempts to sign Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce after having an initial offer knocked back by Burton Albion. (Evening News)

Ross issues hands-off warning to Celtic

Jack Ross has insisted Martin Boyle is the last player he’d want to see leave Easter Road after Celtic chief scout Nicky Hammond watched him engineer Hibs' 2-1 victory over Hamilton Accies. (Evening News)

Gerrard gives Docherty update

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted there is "a lot of interest" in midfielder Greg Docherty, but no progress on a potential Ibrox exit for the 23-year-old, who has been linked with Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town as well as Charlton. (Shields Gazette)

Mulraney nears exit

Hearts winger Jake Mulraney's transfer to Atlanta United is close to completion following striker Craig Wighton's loan move to Arbroath. Both players are surplus to manager Daniel Stendel's requirements but Mulraney's switch is expected to earn Hearts a six-figure sum. (Evening News)

Hibs defender in loan switch

Hibs defender Kos Sadiki has joined League of Ireland side Finn Harps on loan for the 2020 season. (Evening News)