Rangers star tipped to leave club at end of this season, fans favourite calls on board to go 'all-out' to keep Ibrox ace, ex-Celtic star explains reasons for coincidental shirt number - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The weekend is almost upon us and with it shall come another round of fixtures in the SPFL.

The best matches to look forward to this weekend include a vitally important clash at Pittodrie as Stephen Glass goes in search of an elusive win to alleviate the pressure on Aberdeen’s head coach.

A day after rivals Celtic host St Johnstone, Rangers will travel to St Mirren as they look to return to winning ways following the 1-1 draw with Hearts last Saturday.

Prior to then there’s the small matter of tonight’s Europa League clash with Brondby at Ibrox. Steven Gerrard’s men will be going all out for the three points after losing both of their opening matches in the group to Lyon and Sparta Prague.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest from around the SPFL.

1. Goldson blasts Uefa UEFA have failed to ‘stand up’ against racism by deciding not to pursue disciplinary action against Sparta Prague for last month’s jeering of Glen Kamara, according to Connor Goldson. (The Scotsman) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Rangers 'should go all out' to keep Patterson Connor Goldson believes the Rangers board should go all-out to keep Nathan Patterson at the club for a very long time. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Jota gesture to Kyogo Celtic winger Jota has revealed he told striker Kyogo Furuhashi he’d be willing to learn a little Japanese in order to help improve their understanding on and off the field. (The Scotsman) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Ex-Celtic man explains squad number Former Celtic star Jozo Simunovic have explained he decided on the number 55 with new club HNK Gorica because the number 5 was unavailable. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales