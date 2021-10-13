Rangers star a serious doubt for top-of-the-table clash, World Cup winner explains reasons for not joining Celtic, Hibs open contract talks with in-demand star - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe. Picture: SNS

Clarke dismisses 'luck’ talk

Steve Clarke has stressed that Scotland deserve the fortune that has seen his side score two late winners in the space of five days to cement their place in second spot in Group F. (The Scotsman)

Robertson admits to digging deep

Scotland captain Andy Robertson admitted that Scotland had to "dig deep" to win 1-0 away at the Faroe Islands. The slender victory, thanks to a 86th-minute goal from Lyndon Dykes, puts Scotland on the brink of finishing second in Group F with two rounds of fixtures remaining. (The Scotsman)

Giroud’s reasons for turning down Celtic

Olivier Giroud has revealed he turned down the chance to sign for Celtic in 2010 after Montpellier’s then-chairman Louis Nicollin launched an attack on Scottish football, saying all he’d get from a move to the SPL was trips to Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun)

Roofe a doubt for Saturday

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe is a doubt for Saturday due to his international commitments for Jamaica. Their World Cup qualifier against Honduras takes place on Thursday at 3am, meaning it’s likely Roofe won’t arrive back in Scotland until Friday, giving him just one day of rest ahead of the game. (Scottish Sun)

Souttar back for Hearts

John Souttar returns to first-team consideration this weekend as Hearts travel to Ibrox looking to put in a performance worthy of leapfrogging the reigning Premiership champions and moving to the top of the standings. (Evening News)

Neilson pleased with Boyce decision

Robbie Neilson is delighted to reap the benefit of Liam Boyce’s decision to take a break from the Northern Ireland international side prior to this weekend’s table- topping clash at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Hibs open talks with Porteous

Hibs have opened contract talks with defender Ryan Porteous. The 22-year-old centre-back will enter the final 18 months of his current deal this January and the Easter Road club are keen to get him tied down for the long term. (Daily Record)

Hibs to announce further moves

Hibs are hopeful of announcing further appointments in the near future as the Easter Road hierarchy puts the finishing touches to the club’s new structure following the departure of sporting director Graeme Mathie. (Evening News)

