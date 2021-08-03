Rangers set to complete signing of striker, Celtic target 'open' to Parkhead move, Ibrox outcast set for loan move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard talks to his players during a pre-season friendly. Picture: SNS

Hart close to Celtic move

Joe Hart is set to undergo a medical at Celtic ahead of completing a £1m move from Tottenham Hotspur. Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou is in the market for a new goalkeeper and has now agreed a three-year deal with the former England number one. (Daily Mail)

McCarthy open to switch

James McCarthy is open to the idea of joining boyhood heroes Celtic but still needs the deal to be of his pleasing with offers from both the EPL and English Championship on the table. (Daily Record)

Rangers set to sign Colombian striker

Rangers are close to completing a deal to sign young Colombian striker Juan Alegria. The 19-year-old plays for Finnish side Honka and has been chased for the Ibrox club for some time as they look to supplement their squad with exciting young talent. (Daily Record)

Jones to join Wigan

Rangers outcast Jordan Jones will once again head out on loan with Wigan Athletic about to conclude a deal for the 26-year-old who hasn’t played for the Ibrox side since being banned for a Covid-19 lockdown breach and spent the second half of last term at Sunderland. (The Guardian)

Morelos concern

Ally McCoist believes the absence of Alfredo Morelos from Rangers’ opening Champions League qualifier in Malmo is a significant worry for the Ibrox club. The Colombian has yet to rejoin full training after completing quarantine requirements following international duty at the Copa America. (The Scotsman)

Fear cinch could pull plug

There is growing concern SPFL sponsors cinch will pull the plug on their £8 million sponsorship deal as Rangers refuse to recognise the online car dealer’s contract with the league. (Daily Record)

Furuhashi gets advice from ex-Celtic hero

Kyogo Furuhashi has revealed he is tapping into personal advice from former Celtic idol Shunsuke Nakamura as he looks to emulate his compatriot’s success with the club. Japanese attacker Furuhashi has been backed by Nakamura to shine in Scottish football. (The Scotsman)

Hearts explain Walker absence

Jamie Walker’s absence from Hearts’ opening Premiership win over Celtic has been explained by manager Robbie Neilson. The winger was unfit to play due to an ankle injury sustained against Inverness Caledonian Thistle the previous weekend. (Evening News)

