Rangers return for ex-Ibrox star, Celtic linked with defender, four clubs eye Hibs ace - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Rangers and more in today's round-up...
1. Hutton return for Gers?
Alan Hutton could return to Rangers - but only if club captain James Tavernier departs Ibrox, according to former Dundee United boss Jackie McNamara (Various)
2. Hoops back in for Baldock
Celtic are ready to return with an improved offer for Sheffield United right-back George Baldock, who Neil Lennon wanted during his time as Hibs boss (Daily Record)
3. Flo on the go?
Hibs striker Florian Kamberi has emerged as a target for Brentford, while Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Swansea are also keen. (Daily Express)
4. Tierney fear for Lennon
Kieran Tierney may not be ready for the start of the new league season, Celtic boss Neil Lennon has admitted. (Daily Record)
