Rangers reject £11m Morelos bid, Celtic target suffers blow, Rangers man set for permanent exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Gers reject Morelos bid

Rangers have rejected a reported bid of £11 million from an unnamed English Premier League side for striker Alfredo Morelos, according to reports in Colombia. (El Universal)

Blow for Celtic target

Celtic target Fabricio Bruno has lost in his court bid to rip up his contract with Brazilian club Cruzeiro. The defender claimed the club did not pay him wages from May to November. (Sunday Mail)

Villa to step up Kamara bid

Aston Villa could step up their interest in Rangers ace Glen Kamara with Villans boss manager Dean Smith eyeing an experienced midfielder to bolster his options with John McGinn sidelined for three months with a fractured ankle. (Daily Mail)

Atakayi set for exit

Rangers forward Serge Atakayi is set to return to his homeland and join SJK Seinäjoki for around £100,000 in January. The 20-year-old – who was handed his first-team debut by Steven Gerrard in 2018 – spent last summer on loan at the Veikkausliiga club, and will return permanently after falling out of favour at Ibrox. (Sunday Mail)

Gers linked with West Brom starlet

Rangers have reportedly joined the chase for West Brom starlet Rayhaan Tulloch, but face competition from Aston Villa, Newcastle, Southampton, Marseille and RB Leipzig for the 18-year-old, who has netted five goals for the Baggies' Under-23 side this term. (Football Insider)

New club joins race for Celtic target

Dynamo Kyiv are reportedly keen on Celtic target Andraz Sporar, with former Rangers ace Alexei Mikhailichenko keen to beat the Hoops to the 25-year-old's signature. (Sunday Mail)