Rangers placed above Celtic in 'Global Club Soccer Rankings'

Rangers have been positioned above rivals Celtic in FiveThirtyEight's 'Global Club Soccer Rankings' list.

The sports and politics analytics site, owned by broadcaster ABC News, uses advanced statistics to make predictions and they believe the blue half of Glasgow will be the happier this coming campaign.

Celtic and Rangers are the two favourites for the Ladbrokes Premiership crown.

Rangers currently sit at 92nd in the overall list, which is 14 places ahead of eight-time successive Ladbrokes Premiership champions Celtic.

You have to go down to 301st to find the next Scottish club in Kilmarnock, while Hibs are placed at 399th.

The methodology uses a rating system based upon the number of goals a team would be expected to score against an average team on a neutral field. It calculates that against the number of goals they would be expected to concede in such a scenario.

According to this model, Rangers would be expected to score 1.9 goals, while conceding 1.1. Celtic would be expected to score 1.6 and concede 0.9.