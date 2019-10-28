Rangers need ‘dominant’ wins to dethrone Celtic, insists former striker Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd says Rangers must deliver more “dominant” victories in the Premiership if they hope to dethrone champions Celtic this season.

Steven Gerrard’s side needed an 80th-minute goal from Filip Helander to beat Motherwell 2-1 at Ibrox on Sunday. That kept Rangers level on points with Celtic at the top of the table after ten games, trailing their Old Firm rivals only on goal difference.

Former Rangers striker Boyd, a two-time title winner during his time at the club, feels they are capable of keeping pace with the eight-in-a-row champions over the coming months.

But they can’t afford to rely on the slender victory margins achieved against Kilmarnock, St Mirren and now Motherwell.

Boyd said: “I don’t think Rangers can keep scraping through games. They need to be more dominant. After Celtic won the first Old Firm game at Ibrox at the start of September, people were saying the league was over. Then, after the first international break, Rangers went ahead.

“Rangers slipped up and now they are level. I expect it to be like that all through the season. It will be nip and tuck and I think who takes the most points from the four Old Firm games will come out on top.”