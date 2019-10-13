Rangers midfielder nets against Brazil but Celtic star suffers 'mystery illness' on international duty

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo made it two goals in two international appearances as the 23-year-old scored the opener for Nigeria in their friendly with Brazil.

The Selecao, who lost Neymar to injury just 12 minutes into the game, grabbed an equaliser in the second half through Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

Aribo, who declared for the Super Eagles due to his heritage despite being born in England, scored on his debut against Ukraine in Dnipro and repeated the feat 35 minutes into the match in Singapore, slotting the ball past Manchester City 'keeper Ederson.

Despite a whopping 70 per cent of possession, Tite's side were unable to find a winner from their 20 shots on goal, and are now winless in four matches after drawing with Senegal last week, and losing to Peru and drawing with Colombia last month.

Aribo is set to feature for Nigeria in this week's African Nations Championship clash against Togo.

Celtic blow over defender

Celtic face an anxious wait to learn the extent of the "mystery" virus that has floored Israel international defender Hatem Abd Elhamed.

The 28-year-old has apparently not trained over the weekend and hasn't been able to eat with his team-mates, and is a doubt for Tuesday's match at home to Latvia.

Meanwhile, Celtic winger Lewis Morgan has been called up to the Scotland squad for tonight's Hampden clash with San Marino.

The 23-year-old, who has two full caps, replaces West Ham's Robert Snodgrass.

The call-up was announced by the Scottish FA hours before the European Championship Group I qualifier kicks off.