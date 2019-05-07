Rangers make guard of honour decision prior to Celtic clash - reports

Rangers will not give rivals Celtic a guard of honour this Sunday, according to the Scottish Sun.

Rangers giving Hearts a guard of honour in 2015. Picture: SNS

There has been speculation as to whether the Ibrox players would applaud their opponents on to the pitch since Neil Lennon’s side wrapped up the league title with a 3-0 win at Aberdeen.

It is customary for opponents of the champions to give a guard of honour in the games following their title-clinching victory, especially the first match after the triumph.

However, after considering it at boardroom level, Rangers have decided against doing so prior to the final Old Firm game of the season.

Rangers go into the match with five straight victories in the Ladbrokes Premiership, while Celtic haven’t lost a domestic match since the 1-0 defeat at Ibrox back in late December.

