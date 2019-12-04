Rangers loanee out for the season, Celtic boss blasts 'idiotic' comments from ex-Ibrox star, delay in Hearts managerial appointment, Celtic's cup final doubt - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Hearts' Stendel delay

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter. Picture: SNS

Hearts have agreed terms with Daniel Stendel and plan to announce him as their new manager once they get clarity on a six-figure compensation claim from Barnsley. (Evening News)

Lennon calls Boyd 'idiotic'

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has taken exception with Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd’s assertion that there are no great footballers plying their trade in the Scottish game, calling the comment "idiotic". (The Scotsman)

Lennon unsure over Edouard

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has returned to light training but manager Neil Lennon is still not sure whether he can risk him in Sunday’s Betfred Cup against Rangers. (The Scotsman)

McKenna on Morelos

Scott McKenna admits Aberdeen will have to do more than attempt to wind up Alfredo Morelos if they want to blunt the Rangers striker’s effectiveness at Pittodrie tonight as the Colombia international seems to finally be controlling his volatile temperament. (The Scotsman)

Rossiter ruled out

Jordan Rossiter has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. The Rangers midfielder is on loan at Fleetwood Town and in the last year of his contract at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Jones has injury set-back

Jordan Jones has had a set-back in his return from injury. The Rangers winger has been out of action since September following a knee injury sustained committing a bad tackle on Celtic's Moritz Bauer. He had been hoping to make his comeback soon but has suffered a quad injury that will keep him out of action for another couple of weeks. (Scottish Sun)

MacPhee unsure

Interim Hearts manager Austin MacPhee admits he does not know which role, if any, he will be given once the club appoint a new manager. (Evening News)

Interest in Stewart

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are monitoring the progress of Ross County striker Ross Stewart. Both clubs have watched the player in action with a view to making a January move. (Daily Record)