Rangers loanee backed for permanent move, wanted Celtic ace 'loving life at club', former Hearts star suffers broken leg, two Celtic players return to training

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Ntcham loving life at Celtic

Rangers striker Florian Kamberi. Picture: SNS

Celtic captain Scott Brown insists fellow midfielder Olivier Ntcham is loving life at the club after previously wanting out of Celtic Park. (Scottish Sun)

Klimala needs time

Celtic assistant John Kennedy says Patryk Klimala needs more time to settle in after the striker missed a great opportunity to open his goal account in the 3-0 win over Clyde. (The Scotsman)

Celtic injury update

Neil Lennon has revealed Celtic will welcome back Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed to training this week following their recovery from injury, though Jeremie Frimpong will remain on the sidelines for the time being. (Scottish Sun)

Kamberi backed for permanent move

Former Rangers defender Sergio Porrini, who is assistant manager of the Albanian national team, insists Florian Kamberi is good enough to win a permanent move to the Ibrox club in the summer. (Daily Record)

Hearts to save Souttar

Hearts will not risk defender John Souttar at Celtic on Wednesday unless he is fully fit – because manager Daniel Stendel believes Hamilton on Saturday is more important. (Evening News)

Hibs must believe

Hat-trick hero Marc McNulty has claimed Hibs have to believe they can go on to win the Scottish Cup as the Easter Road side landed a quarter-final tie at home against Championship outfit Inverness Caley. (Evening News)

Callachan vows to come back stronger

Ross Callachan insists he will come back a stronger player after the St Johnstone midfielder, on loan at Dundee, suffered a broken leg over the weekend. (The Courier)