Rangers given boost with star man set for return as Ibrox board told Steven Gerrard 'needs to splash the cash'

Ryan Jack has been absent from the Rangers first-team since February. Picture: SNS

Jack back ‘soon’

Ryan Jack has revealed he’s close to ending his eight-month absence through injury after posting a picture of his football boots on Instagram with “soon” written as a caption. The Rangers midfielder has been missing since being substituted in the first half of a win over Dundee United in February. (Scottish Sun)

Kamara row escalates

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara’s treatment at the hands of Czech schoolchildren has sparked a diplomatic row and calls for UEFA to take more action against racism. Rangers approached UEFA over the booing of Kamara while Scotland’s players’ union declared it “sickening abuse”. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard needs to ‘splash the cash’

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes manager Steven Gerrard needs to be given funds to spend in the transfer market if he’s going to take the club to the next level, saying free transfers “only get you so far”. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts lodge complaint against Old Firm

Hearts have lodged an official complaint with the Scottish Professional Football League over the ongoing lockout of away fans at Ibrox and Celtic Park. Tynecastle officials are unhappy that Rangers and Celtic refuse to allow travelling supporters into their stadiums. (Evening News)

Clubs to consider VAR

Scottish football will take a step closer to introducing video assistant referees (VAR) when the governing bodies host a meeting with all top flight clubs next week. The SFA and SPFL say the meeting is “with a view to introducing VAR for all men’s top-tier matches in the Scottish Premiership and latter rounds of cup competitions.” (The Scotsman)

Clubs to admit fans without passport

The vaccine passport scheme was branded a ‘massive own goal for the SNP’ after Scottish Premiership clubs announced fans no longer require proof of vaccination to attend this weekend's fixtures. (The Scotsman)

St Mirren seeking revenge

Marcus Fraser wants St Mirren to make amends for their Premier Sports Cup defeat by Livingston when they return to West Lothian on cinch Premiership duty this weekend. David Martindale's side emerged triumphant after a penalty shoot-out win over the Saints at the Tony Macaroni Arena on August 14. (The Scotsman)

