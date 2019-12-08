Rangers fans blast Hampden security chief ahead of cup final showdown with Old Firm rivals Celtic

A Rangers fans' group has accused Hampden's security chief of "trying to destroy atmosphere in football stadiums" after plans for a tifo display at today's Betfred Cup final were shelved.

The Union Bears had plans for a large eye-catching display at the national stadium but in a statement posted on social media claimed that "the awkwardness" from Brian Muir had forced the supporters to cancel the plans.

The statement read: "The Union Bears had a large tifo planned for the match.

"Unfortunately, due to the awkwardness from Hampden's head of security Brian Muir, we were unable to come to a workable set-up arrangement which has resulted in the tifo being cancelled.

"This is not the first time Brian Muir has tried to prevent football supporters from creating a visual display at Hampden with his stubborn attitude.

"He is one of many people within Scotland who is trying to destroy both visual and vocal atmosphere at football stadiums with his ex-police tactics and dictator agenda.

"We'd ask all Rangers supporters to get behind the team tomorrow and cheer them onto victory. The team needs our support, let your voices be heard for 90 minutes."