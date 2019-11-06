Rangers eye St Mirren man, Celtic scout 'new Elyounoussi' but face battle for Superliga starlet, Hibs may choose foreign boss, Celtic man told to leave - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip
Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, the Scotland national team and more in today's round-up
1. Hladky: Rangers want me
St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky claims Rangers are keen on signing him - but the Czech ace is understood to favour a move to England. (Daily Star)
2. Hoops scout Lovric again
Celtic scouts have again run the rule over HNK Gorica winger Kristijan Lovric, who could be a replacement for Mohamed Elyounoussi if the Southampton winger is too expensive to buy. (Index.hr)
3. Stendel backed for Hibs job
Stuart Lovell reckons Daniel Stendel is the standout candidate for the Hibs job - because his teams play a brand of football that would be popular with the clubs supporters. (The Scotsman)
Getty
4. Gordon urged to leave Hoops
Ex-Celtic keeper Rab Douglas has urged Craig Gordon to leave the Hoops in January in a bid to find first team football.
