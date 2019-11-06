Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers eye St Mirren man, Celtic scout 'new Elyounoussi' but face battle for Superliga starlet, Hibs may choose foreign boss, Celtic man told to leave - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky claims Rangers are keen on signing him - but the Czech ace is understood to favour a move to England. (Daily Star)

Celtic scouts have again run the rule over HNK Gorica winger Kristijan Lovric, who could be a replacement for Mohamed Elyounoussi if the Southampton winger is too expensive to buy. (Index.hr)

Stuart Lovell reckons Daniel Stendel is the standout candidate for the Hibs job - because his teams play a brand of football that would be popular with the clubs supporters. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Celtic keeper Rab Douglas has urged Craig Gordon to leave the Hoops in January in a bid to find first team football.

