Rangers eye shock transfer move, Celtic set to miss out on target, Rangers fans blast Hampden chiefs, Hibs trialist latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Rangers to move for Mohamed?

Rangers have been linked with a move for Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed, who plays for Zamalek in his homeland. The 22-year-old has two caps for his country and the Ibrox side is understood to have sent delegates to Africa to hold talks with the forward. (Daily Record)

Cifuentes closing in on Brugge switch

Rumoured Celtic target Jose Cifuentes is set to seal a move to Club Brugge, amid reports Manchester City didn't want to pay a fee for the Ecuadorian midfielder. The Hoops are understood to have had two offers rejected for the 20-year-old. (Various)

Gers fans blast Hampden security chief

Rangers fans' group the Union Bears has hit out at Hampden security chiefs after a planned tifo for the Betfred Cup final was cancelled. A statement from the group read: "This is not the first time that Hampden security chief Brian Muir has tried to prevent football supporters from creating a visual display at Hampden with his stubborn attitude." (Various)

Jack Ross gives update on Hibs trialist

Hibs are unlikely to offer a contract to trialist Reginald Mbu Alidor, according to head coach Jack Ross. Speaking after the Easter Road side's 3-0 win over Aberdeen, he said: "It’s maybe not the exact what we are looking for at the moment. I’ve got a good group here. I like them, I’m pleased with. I’m not in a desperate rush to do a huge amount to it." (Evening News)

Whyte in match-fixing claim

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte is vowing to lift the lid on top-flight match-fixing as he hunts a publisher for a book on his reign at Ibrox. (The Sun)

Serie A side linked with Rangers ace

Ibrox sources confirm that a Serie A club has shown interest in midfielder Glen Kamara after Rangers boss Steven Gerrard rubbished reports of Juventus tracking the 24-year-old. (Mail on Sunday)

Christie wants long-term Celtic deal

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has revealed he wants to commit his long-term future to Celtic beyond his current contract which lasts until the summer of 2022 - and says he has already held initial talks over an extension. (The Sun)