Rangers 'eye former player', Celtic boost in transfer chase, Rangers man's move off, Nottingham Forest want Scotland star - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. Rangers keen on former player?
Steven Gerrard has set tongues wagging after commenting on Derby's ex-Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn with fans wondering if the Gers are keen on the striker. (Various)
other
2. No Napoli move for Tierney
Napoli are not interested in signing Kieran Tierney from Celtic. The Italian club had reportedly looked at the Scotland defender but they do not intend to make a bid. (The Scotsman)
other
3. No Grezda movement
Steven Gerrard says out-of-favour Albanian winger Eros Grezda is no closer to leaving Rangers despite reported interest from French clubs Brest and Dijon. (The Scotsman)
other
4. Forest eye McKenna
Nottingham Forest are ready to make a fresh bid for Aberdeen and Scotland defender Scott McKenna. Forest and QPR have both had 3 million offers rejected. (Daily Record)
other
View more