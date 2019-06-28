Rangers deny transfer rumour, Hibs close in on goalkeeper, Celtic eye Paddy McNair, Dylan McGeouch to return to Scotland? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Rangers insist they are not about to sign Martin Skrtel, Celtic are looking at the possibility of signing Paddy McNair, and Aberdeen are looking to sign former Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch.
Friday's Scottish football transfer news and gossip.
1. Hibs eye Maxwell
Hibs are closing in on the capture of Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell on a loan deal as they search for competition to first-choice stopper Ofir Marciano. (Scottish Sun)
2. McNair interests Celtic
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed the club are interested in signing Paddy McNair. The ex-Manchester United utility player is set to leave Middlesbrough this summer. (Scottish Sun)
3. Hearts sign striker
Hearts have completed the signing of Northern Ireland international striker Conor Washington on a two-year contract. (The Scotsman)
4. Turnbull to see specialist
Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull will miss the rest of 2019 as he gets prepared to travel to London to see a specialist over his injured knee. (Scottish Sun)
