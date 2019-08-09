Rangers close in on Premier League signing, Celtic reject late bid for key man, Glenn Whelan to Hearts latest, Neil Lennon on Kieran Tierney cash plans - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Partick, Rangers and more in today's round-up Rangers are close to completing the signing of winger Brandon Barker. The former Hibs loanee underwent a medical yesterday and could be unveiled before the weekend. (The Sun) Celtic rejected a deadline day approach for Callum McGregor from Leicester boss and former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Mail) Hatem Abd Elhamed has backed team-mate Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo to come good at Celtic, and urged Hoops fans to give him time in the wake of a mistake-laden display against Cluj. (Evening Times) Hearts midfielder Lewis Moore has joined Falkirk on loan. (Evening News) Celtic fans would be keen to see the club sign Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor as a replacement for Kieran Tierney. Taylor has been linked with Nurnberg as well as Celtic and Rangers. (Various) Steven Gerrard was effusive in his praise for his Rangers players after their win over Midtjylland, but highlighted the performances of Jon Flanagan and Alfredo Morelos as 'outstanding' and 'immense'. (The Scotsman) Hearts are moving closer to a permanent deal to sign Cardiff midfielder Loic Damour but a similar arrangement for Glenn Whelan looks unlikely. (Evening News) Former Rangers striker Umar Sadiq scored for Partizan Belgrade in their 3-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor in the Europa League last night. (Various) Neil Lennon is looking to make up to five new signings for Celtic with the Kieran Tierney money - a left-back, a right-back, a left winger and a right winger and a centre forward. (Daily Record) Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes believes it is "only a matter of time" before in-demand centre-back Scott McKenna leaves Pittodrie. (BBC) Rangers to beat Celtic to Premier League winger, Tierney completes Arsenal move and more - Scottish Premiership round-up 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.