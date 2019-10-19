Rangers braced for transfer approach, proposed Celtic deal 'hits snag', Hibs ace in quit threat - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. Villa planning Morelos swoop?
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has hinted that he could test Rangers' resolve with a bid for Alfredo Morelos in January (Various)
2. Celtic blow in Forster pursuit?
Celtic are understood not to have a buy-out clause in Fraser Forster's loan deal, despite reports to the contrary. (Various)
3. New deal for McGregor
Allan McGregor has triggered an extension to his Rangers contract after playing in a certain amount of games. The new deal comes just days after Nikola Katic extended his Ibrox stay. (Various)
4. Kamberi in quit threat over international football
Flo Kamberi fears a lack of game-time could lead to him quitting Hibs in pursuit of his dream of international football. (Evening News)
