Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers braced for transfer approach, proposed Celtic deal 'hits snag', Hibs ace in quit threat - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up

1. Villa planning Morelos swoop?

2. Celtic blow in Forster pursuit?

3. New deal for McGregor

4. Kamberi in quit threat over international football

