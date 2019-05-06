Rangers boss Steven Gerrard talks potential guard of honour for Celtic

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hasn’t ruled out a guard of honour by his players for rivals Celtic this coming Sunday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: Getty

The two rivals will do battle at Ibrox for the final time this season, the match coming eight days after Celtic wrapped up the Scottish Premiership crown with a 3-0 win at Aberdeen.

It is customary for the champions to receive a guard of honour from their opponents in the games remaining after clinching the title, particularly the match immediately following the triumph.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 victory over Hibs, Gerrard revealed that he would need to discuss the matter with the club’s board.

He said: “Have I got plans? I don’t know, I haven’t spoken to them [the club] about it.”