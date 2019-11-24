Rangers blow as highly-rated star snubs contract offer, former Celtic target 'at Man United level', Lennon tips coach as replacement, Gerrard advice to Rangers players - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Sunday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Rangers and Scotland youth star Leon King. Picture: SNS

Rangers starlet snubs deal

Rangers could lose Leon King in the same manner as Billy Gilmour after the highly-rated centre-back turned down the offer of a professional contract. The Scotland under-17s international doesn't turn 16 until January and can choose to sign elsewhere. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, along with German side RB Leipzig, are all chasing his signature. (Daily Record)

Lennon: Kennedy could replace me

It might not seem like the greatest career move for any manager to declare that his No.2, without ever having held a frontline coaching position, possesses the capabilities to do his job. The fact Neil Lennon is willing to make such a bold claim about John Kennedy both reflects how highly he rates him, and how comfortable he feels in the Celtic manager’s post. (The Scotsman)

Lennon relishing title battle

Neil Lennon is relishing a real title battle after Celtic opened up a three-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a convincing 4-0 win over Livingston. (Various)

Hands off McGinn

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has warned circling clubs to forget about trying to poach Jack Grealish and John McGinn when the January transfer window opens. The ex-Hibs midfielder, once pursued by Celtic, was described as playing 'at Man United level' by former boss Steve Bruce. (The Scotsman)

Winning start for Jack

Jack Ross was thrilled to see his side come from behind to beat Motherwell 3-1 in the Ladbrokes Premiership as he took charge of Hibs for the first time. (Evening News)

MacPhee unsure of Ibrox clash

Austin MacPhee has no idea whether he will be in charge of Hearts at Ibrox next weekend following the demoralising 3-0 loss at Kilmarnock. (Evening News)

Gerrard advice to Rangers players

Steven Gerrard has ordered his Rangers squad to forget about the Europa League and Hampden showdown with Celtic. The Ibrox side face a massive series of games in the run-up to the winter break. (Various)

Goodwin hails fightback

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin heaped praise on his players as they dug deep to claim a crucial 2-1 home win over Ross County. Sam Foley's late strike helped lift the Buddies into 10th place in the Ladbrokes Premiership table after Sean McLoughlin had cancelled out Brian Graham's opener for County. (Various)



