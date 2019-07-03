Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers ace set for big-money move, Celtic in for Belgian ace, Arsenal boost in Tierney hunt, Aberdeen face midfielder battle - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers in today's Rumour Mill...

Out-of-favour Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is believed to have been offered big money by Buriram United as the Thai side look to sign the Northern Irishman (Various)

1. Rangers striker set for big-money move?

Celtic are closing in on Rapid Vienna defender Boli Bolingoli after reportedly beating Burnley and a host of other clubs to the 24-year-old's signature (Sky Austria)

2. Boli deal close

Aberdeen face a race against time if they are to strike a deal for Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch and register him for their Europa League squad (Evening Express)

3. Dons face race against time in McGeouch pursuit

Napoli and Arsenal are still battling for Kieran Tierney's services despite Celtic boss Neil Lennon insisting recent target Boli Bolingoli won't be a replacement for the Scotland international (Various)

4. Tierney race goes on

