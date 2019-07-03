Rangers ace set for big-money move, Celtic in for Belgian ace, Arsenal boost in Tierney hunt, Aberdeen face midfielder battle - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Wednesday 03 July 2019 08:04
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers in today's Rumour Mill...
1. Rangers striker set for big-money move?
Out-of-favour Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is believed to have been offered big money by Buriram United as the Thai side look to sign the Northern Irishman (Various)
other
2. Boli deal close
Celtic are closing in on Rapid Vienna defender Boli Bolingoli after reportedly beating Burnley and a host of other clubs to the 24-year-old's signature (Sky Austria)
Getty
3. Dons face race against time in McGeouch pursuit
Aberdeen face a race against time if they are to strike a deal for Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch and register him for their Europa League squad (Evening Express)
Getty
4. Tierney race goes on
Napoli and Arsenal are still battling for Kieran Tierney's services despite Celtic boss Neil Lennon insisting recent target Boli Bolingoli won't be a replacement for the Scotland international (Various)
other
View more