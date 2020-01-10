Rangers ace linked with Serie A switch, Celtic 'should buy Belgian star', Hearts eye Wolfsburg man, transfer blow for Gers - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Morelos on Bologna radar

Alfredo Morelos is a reported target for Italian Serie A side Bologna. Sinisa Mihajlovic's side are likely to bring in Musa Barrow from rivals Atalanta, but could allow Federico Santander to join Turkish side Besiktas, with the Rangers forward identified as a replacement for the Paraguayan ace - but due to his non-EU status, a loan with option to buy may be Bologna's only option. (Il Resto del Carlino)

Celtic 'should pursue Belgian ace'

Former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas has urged his old club to target Standard Liege defender Zinho Vanheusden this month as they seek to bolster the squad. The 20-year-old defender only joined Liege permanently in the summer of 2019, having had a loan spell from Inter Milan in the seconid half of the 2018/19 season. Nicholas is also keen for Celtic to look at Brentford's Ollie Watkins. (The Sun)

Gers fail in Jones bis

Rangers have reportedly failed in a bid to lure Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones to Ibrox. The teenager's wondergoal for the Reds against rivals Everton forced the Anfield hierarchy into a rethink regarding the player's temporary departure. (Football Insider)

Hearts eye Wolfsburg starlet

Hearts are targeting five new arrivals before the end of the month as manager Daniel Stendel strives to reinforce his squad, with Wolfsburg forward Charles-Jesaja Herrmann one option. (Evening News)

Celtic and Rangers step up Campbell chase

Celtic and Rangers have both told Stoke City they intend to hold pre-contract negotiations with the Potters' England Under-20 striker Tyrese Campbell. (Daily Record)

Barnsley duo linked with Hearts

Daniel Stendel could raid former club Barnsley for Mamadou Thiam and Jordan Green, who have been targeted by Hearts as the German looks to make his first signings at Tynecastle. (Daily Record)

Hibs take ex-Man City kid on trial

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Curtis Anderson is currently training with Hibs' development team. (Evening News)

Lenny wants old heads

Neil Lennon is keen to bring in some experience to his Celtic squad as he looks to strengthen his squad this month. (Daily Record)

Double injury blow for Celtic

Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed has suffered a setback as he seeks to make a comeback from injury, while Mikey Johnston is also struggling. (The Herald)

Tav: I was complacent and needed kick up the arse

James Tavernier has thanked Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for the “kick up the arse” he needed to get his campaign back on track after admitting he had become too complacent over his spot at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)