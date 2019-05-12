Rangers 2-0 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated in final Old Firm match of 2018/19
Celtic’s penultimate match of the 2018/19 season ended with defeat to Old Firm rivals Rangers thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Scott Arfield.
Here are marks out of ten for every Celtic player to get minutes in the match...
1. Scott Bain - 7
Hoops keeper did not look too clever for Tavernier's early goal but made a good save from Jermain Defoe at 2-0
Getty Images Europe
2019 Getty Images
2. Mikael Lustig - 5
Experienced defender did little of note before he was injured and replaced by Jeremy Toljan for the second half
SNS Group
Copyrighted Work
3. Kristoffer Ajer - 6
One of Celtic's best players this season. However, still prone to the occasional lapse
PA
PA Wire
4. Jozo Simunovic - 6
Has been solid since he has returned to the side. Steady enough game
PA
PA Wire
View more