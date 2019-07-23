Punters backing Rangers to win Scottish Premiership title as fewer than 5% favour Celtic

Rangers' odds of winning the league have shortened from 5/2 to 2/1 after overwhelming support for the Gers.

According to Ladbrokes, 91.75 per cent of stakes placed on the winner of the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership have been in favour of Rangers, with just 4.7 per cent backing Celtic.

With the new campaign getting under way in a fortnight, bookies have revealed how punters are betting in Scotland.

Celtic are 2/5 favourites to win a ninth successive title. Their Old Firm rivals Rangers finished nine points adrift last season but improved on previous finishes.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "Punters clearly think it’ll be all change in Scotland this year and a Rangers title win could prove costly to bookies.”

Rangers last won the top flight in 2011, and will be looking to end Celtic's dominance in Scottish football. The Hoops have won back to back trebles in the last two seasons.