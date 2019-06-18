Pundit slams 'shameful' Celtic for handling of David Turnbull transfer

Celtic have been criticised by pundit Danny Mills over their handling of David Turnbull's decision to knock back a contract offer from the Parkhead club.

The 19-year-old was expected to make a £3 million move to the Ladbrokes Premiership champions last week after Motherwell accepted a bid for their star player.

Turnbull, however, turned down the contract offer from Celtic, which prompted the club to release a couple of tweets saying the deal was a "magnificent offer" and that they would "move on" if Turnbull wouldn't agree to their terms.

Mills called the social media posts "shameful" as he hit out at the Parkhead side for trying to put pressure on the teenager.

He said to Football Insider: “Celtic have used the media to discuss transfer negotiations and it’s totally wrong.

“Business should be conducted privately and behind closed doors.

“Don’t get me wrong, players do the same thing, via their agents, tipping off the media about interest from other clubs, to get better deals for themselves.

“Celtic have stirred things up to get their own fans on board, it’s a bit shameful, really, and Turnbull has been dropped into a situation he didn’t want to be in. It’s a very difficult situation for a 19-year-old.

“Celtic are a big club with a great history, and they’re a huge draw for a young Scottish player.”

