'Psychologically, it's good' - Neil Lennon hails Celtic title race advantage over Rangers after Accies win

Neil Lennon believes Celtic now have a significant psychological advantage in the title race after their 4-1 win at Hamilton Accies on Sunday.

The Scottish champions made the most of rivals Rangers having dropped two more points at home to Aberdeen the previous day, coming from behind to overcome bottom of the table Accies with a late flurry of goals.

Celtic are now seven points clear of Rangers at the top of the Premiership, having played one game more than the Ibrox side.

Lennon sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate the second of Odsonne Edouard’s two goals in his team’s victory and the Celtic manager admitted his reaction was an indication of how important he feels the result is in the context of the quest for a ninth consecutive league triumph.

“It’s called relief,” said Lennon. “You want to capitalise and make the most of things. When the third went in, we had three points wrapped up.

“Psychologically, it's good. I’m thinking it’s four points rather than seven as I’m assuming the opposition will win their game in hand. But it’s the first buffer we’ve had for a while.

“I wasn’t happy with the first half and losing a goal from a set play is disappointing. But the reaction of the players was very good. I’m proud of them and the momentum we have built at the start of the year is fantastic.”

Accies assistant-manager Guillaume Beuzelin, in charge as manager Brian Rice began his five-match suspension for gambling offences, had no complaints about the 34th minute dismissal of defender Jamie Hamilton for a foul on Leigh Griffiths.

But Beuzelin felt Griffiths should have been sent off earlier for an off the ball clash with Sam Woods which referee Nick Walsh deemed only worthy of a yellow card.

“Watching live, that’s what I thought,” said Beuzelin. “We all thought that on the bench and we were 30 metres away. Maybe the angle the ref had meant he couldn’t see that.

“The fourth official or assistant maybe could have helped him. If it happened, it would have been a massive turnaround but I don’t want to comment on that. We already have one banned, I don’t want to be the next.

“Our red card is a bit soft but Jamie needs to learn. He’s 17, facing a great player with the experience of Leigh Griffiths who’s turned him. He needs to not get so tight and then we were punished when they made it 1-1 from the free-kick.”