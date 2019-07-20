'Proud' owner confirms defender is on his way to sign for Celtic

Hatem Abd Elhamed is on his way to Celtic to complete a £1.6 million transfer to the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

READ MORE - Eintracht Frankfurt prepare bid for Rangers star, defender on his way to Celtic, Hibs rule out move for duo, Rangers lose to Mike Ashley, Ryan Kent latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The news was confirmed by Alona Barkat, owner of Abd Elhamed's current team Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Hatem Abd Elhamed is on the verge of signing for Celtic.

Celtic have been tracking the right-back for the past few weeks as they seek to find a replacement for Mikael Lustig, who departed the club this summer.

Abd Elhamed was absent from his side's Europa League tie with KF Laci at the player's request as he sought to push through a move.

Despite this he leaves with the best wishes of his boss in Israel.

She told the Scottish Sun: "What I have said to Hatem will remain private between us. But I am the owner of a proud club that our player is going to play in a great team like Celtic.

“We are honoured and wish that all of our players fulfil their dreams.”