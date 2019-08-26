Premier Sports WILL broadcast Celtic's Europa League play-off tie against AIK in Stockholm

Celtic fans have been handed a boost after Premier Sports appeared to confirm it would be broadcasting the Europa League play-off round second leg against Swedish outfit AIK.

Neil Lennon's side take a 2-0 aggregate lead to the Swedish capital on Thursday, hoping to reach the group stages of the competition.

The match starts at 6pm, with coverage starting at 5.55pm.

The broadcaster will then show the game as live immediately after, at 8.30pm.

Celtic TV has already secured the worldwide rights to the broadcast but after screening earlier away games against Cluj in Romania and Sarajevo in Bosnia, supporters were hopeful that Premier Sports would pick up the play-off clash second leg.

Last week, the channel showed Torino's match against Wolves, prompting former Celtic striker Tony Watt to tweet: "Right surely @PremierSportsTV are winding me up? £9.99 a month and no Scottish game out the two???"

The broadcaster replied saying they were "hopeful" of being able to screen the away leg and now their schedule for Thursday night appears to suggest they have been successful in their attempts.