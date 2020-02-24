Premier League side scout Celtic duo, Parkhead signing doubted, Pundit claims Rangers ace an 'impostor', Praise for Hearts star - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

All the latest from around Scottish football after another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Klimala struggles

All the latest from around the SPFL. Picture: SNS

There are those within Celtic who aren't overly impressed with new signing Patryk Klimala. The Polish striker was on the bench for the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock and has featured since starting in the Scottish Cup against Clyde. (The Athletic)

Premier League outfit scout Celtic stars

Scouts from Everton were in attendance for Celtic's 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock, according to ex-Hoops goalkeeper Pat Bonner. He said: "Celtic will probably have to sell one or two players in the summer. Edouard looks like he could be one. I was talking to one of the scouts from Everton who was here today. He's talking so highly of guys like McGregor and Edouard and they are attracting the attention of big clubs." (BBC)

Gerrard's admission

Steven Gerrard has admitted he was "not shocked or surprised" by the late concession of a goal which saw Rangers drop two points at St Johnstone. The Ibrox side are now 12 points behind rivals Celtic. (Sky Sports)

Stendel's Meshino praise

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has praised the reaction of Ryotaro Meshino. The Japanese player has not featured much of late after missing a large chunk of the winter break. (Evening News)

Hibs penalty taker

Jack Ross has admitted he may have to rethink the penalty taker situation at Hibs. Scott Allan missed in the draw with Livingston, while Marc McNulty has also recently missed. (Evening News)

Morelos an 'impostor'

Kris Commons reckons Rangers could have returned from their winter break in Dubai with an "impostor" in Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian has not scored in the Premiership since December, while Commons believes Ryan Kent has short changed Rangers. (Daily Mail)

Kamberi ready to lead line

Florian Kamberi is "ready to do the dirty work up front in Braga". The on-loan striker netted a goal and set up another in the draw with St Johnstone. Alfredo Morelos is suspended and Jermain Defoe still coming back from fitness. (Various)

Rangers didn't affect Celtic

Leigh Griffiths revealed that what happened in the Rangers game didn't affect Celtic over Kilmarnock. The striker who netted, praised the "resilience" of the team. (Daily Record)

Braga boost

Rangers have been handed a boost with the news Braga could miss Nuno Sequeira. The left-back picked up a knock in the club's 3-1 win over Vitoria Setubal. (Daily Record)