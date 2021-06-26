Premier League side drops out of running to sign Kristoffer Ajer

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is a man in demand this summer.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is still weighing up his future as he looks set to leave Glasgow this summer.

The £10million-rated Ajer is believed to be attracting growing attention from a number of clubs at home and abroad as he enters the final year of his Parkhead deal.

Newcastle United remain very keen on the 23-year-old, while Premier League new boys Norwich City had identified the centre-half as a potential recruit.

However, having held talks with the player’s agent, the Canaries haved cooled their interest in Ajer and switched their attention to other targets.

German duo Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have both been linked with the Norwegian international, and can offer him European football next season, as can Italian giants AC Milan.

Newcastle remain confident, however, that they can pinch Ajer from their European rivals.

Norwich, meanwhile, could switch their attention to Cologne’s Sebastiaan Bornauw or Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo as they look to bolster Daniel Farke’s squad for the Premier League return.

Former Middlesbrough man Ben Gibson, who spent last season on loan at Carrow Road, will officially complete his permanent move from Burnley next week after helping Farke’s side claim the Championship crown.

Ajer, meanwhile, has admitted he wants to leave Scotland this summer and with just 12 months left on his contract, Celtic must weigh up whether to cash in on him or risk losing him for free.

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was unveiled yesterday after taking the reins at Parkhead, and admits he has a massive rebuilding job on his hands.

The Australian said: “It’s fairly extensive. It is a season of change. But after a period of success and what happened last year, it was always going to be a period of change.

“But I see it is an opportunity to make changes in the direction I want.