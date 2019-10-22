a

Premier League interest in under-fire Rangers star, Celtic urged to show player more money, Crystal Palace plot £20m raid on Ibrox ace, Celtic kid hailed as 'a phenomenon' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and St Johnstone.

Mark Warburton insists a lot of English Premier League clubs are interested in James Tavernier. The Rangers captain has received criticism recently from the Ibrox faithful for some high-profile mistakes. (Daily Record)

1. Tavernier interest

Crystal Palace are weighing up a potential 20-million-pound move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Eagles Sporting Director Dougie Freedman was at Tynecastle on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

2. Palace consider Morelos move

More than anyone else in the Celtic squad, Ryan Christie will be licking his lips over the clubs Europa League encounter at home to Lazio in two days time after missing out on the 6-0 Ross County win through suspension. (The Scotsman)

3. Christie eager

Christopher Jullien has hailed Karamoko Dembele as "a phenomenon" and insists he hates playing against the Celtic wonderkid in training. (RMC Sport1)

4. Jullien hails Dembele

