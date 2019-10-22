Premier League interest in under-fire Rangers star, Celtic urged to show player more money, Crystal Palace plot £20m raid on Ibrox ace, Celtic kid hailed as 'a phenomenon' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and St Johnstone.
1. Tavernier interest
Mark Warburton insists a lot of English Premier League clubs are interested in James Tavernier. The Rangers captain has received criticism recently from the Ibrox faithful for some high-profile mistakes. (Daily Record)
More than anyone else in the Celtic squad, Ryan Christie will be licking his lips over the clubs Europa League encounter at home to Lazio in two days time after missing out on the 6-0 Ross County win through suspension. (The Scotsman)