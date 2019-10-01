Poll: Are refereeing standards on the rise in Scottish football? - Ex-ref Hugh Dallas thinks so

Referees. The one group which can prompt agreement from Scottish football fans.

Supporters, biased they may be, would largely all agree that the officials in the country and not of a high standard.

Unsurprinsingly, the former head of referees for the Scottish FA, Hugh Dallas believes the opposite.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound he said: "Maybe there have been a lot less incidents this season for them to be involved in. The referees have generally done well and there have probably been less incidents that should be put in front of the panel.

"I thought last year the criticism was quite severe.

"Michael (Stewart) was saying there was perhaps some justification and people's opinion were that standards weren't so high.

"Sometimes it does go over the top and we see one or two individuals whose private lives, personal lives and business lives were affected last season and we don't want to see that for anyone.

"Last season has been put to bed by referees and we need to focus on this season. I think we are off to a good start in terms of refereeing this season."

Last season, Dallas' son Andrew and John Beaton faced criticism as mistakes and frustrations came to ahead.

This campaign there has been no major controversies but at the weekend Steven MacLean angered Hamilton and Livingston fans with decisions while Kevin Clancy struggled during Hibs' 1-1 draw with Celtic.

The official issued a red card to Easter Road boss Paul Heckingbottom with Neil Lennon also angered at the failure to award two penalties.

