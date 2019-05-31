Pat Bonner expects Craig Gordon to stay at Celtic despite losing No1 spot

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner expects Craig Gordon to see out the remainder of his Parkhead deal rather than look to go elsewhere this summer.

Gordon signed a three-year extension to his current Celtic deal in 2017 following a move from Chelsea to take the player to Stamford Bridge. Celtic blocked that move with then manager Brendan Rodgers insisting the player was not for sale but since then Scott Bain has taken over the No 1 spot at the club.

That has led to some suggestions that the Scotland international might look elsewhere for regular football as enters into the final years of his playing career but Bonner anticipates that Gordon will take a long-term view.

“He did remarkably well to get over his injury and in Europe I think he was a standout for Celtic,” said the former Republic of Ireland keeper. “He must look back and say, ‘After the injury I’ve had, I’ve gone to heaven here’.

“He has also improved and adapted his game in terms of building up the play and so on. But he has lost his place to someone who is probably better in that department. Would he be happy to stay as a No 2 at this stage of his life and after that injury? I haven’t spoken to him about it but he is 36 years old now. I would probably be staying around, I would. I think Craig has the possibility to go into coaching. I watched him a few times on the coaching courses and he has a great temperament for that. He also has a really good knowledge of the game so that is probably where he sees himself going.

“Where is he going to go after this, just to go and play at 36 years old? I think he would probably stay at Celtic and hope to get another chance again. I’m sure he is getting half-decent money at Celtic because he signed a new contract a while ago and has another year left.

“The only down thing is that now he has gone out of the team. But I wouldn’t say that he would be totally unhappy about staying as No 2. Craig would be No 2 and what I think they should do is bring in one of the younger boys as No 3.”