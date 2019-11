Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player in their Hampden victory over Hibs.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Couldn't do too much more to try and stop either goal and didn't really have a save to make otherwise.

Continually threatened down the right with his pace and had the best defensive performance of any of the back four.

His crossing wasn't particularly strong in the final third, while he inadvertently poked the ball through for Melker Hallberg to score for Hibs. Injured and hooked at the half.

Took an early knock in the head from Christian Doidge but soldiered on. His passing was a little bit erratic.

Wasn't close enough to Florian Kamberi at the striker's goal. Did have a few decent long passes forward, though.

Not required to do all that much in his stopper role as Hibs weren't particularly difficult to stop for the majority of the game. Managed to score twice in the second half.

Involved heavily in the first half as he ran at Hibs early and often, got an early assist as well.

Scored in a first half performance where he both helped dictate play and drove forward to provide another option in attack.

Didn't get himself on the scoresheet but was a real handful in attack and managed to notch a couple of assists.