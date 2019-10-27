'Outstanding, magnificent, red hot': Neil Lennon runs through superlatives to describe Celtic performance

Neil Lennon spoke of a "brilliant week" for Celtic following their 4-0 Ladbrokes Premiership hammering of Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Hoops went into the game on the back of a dramatic 2-1 Europa League win over Lazio on Thursday night which followed a 6-0 thrashing of Ross County, and they remained on top form as they dismantled a dismal Dons side.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Odsonne Edouard struck in the 10th minute before 18-year-old right-back Jeremie Frimpong made it 2-0 five minutes later with his first Hoops goal in his first away match since signing from Manchester City in September.

Further first-half strikes from James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi had the points secured by the interval and the Parkhead manager could hardly have been happier.

"We've had a brilliant week," said Lennon. "That's 10 goals in the league and a fantastic win against Lazio.

"Mentally and physically it could have been draining for them but they recovered brilliantly and played some outstanding, collective team football.

"We were red hot today, absolutely red hot.

"It is just outstanding football, outstanding control or the game. We were magnificent. you can't ask any more."

Lennon, who revealed defender Christopher Jullien came off at half-time due to a virus but should be fit for Wednesday's game against St Mirren, added: "I thought we could have more in the second half but we had good control of the game.

"The mentality of the team was brilliant today and the fitness levels were shining through.

"It is a great place we are in at the minute. We are not getting carried away, we know we have another big week coming up.

"That is the end of a fantastic week for the players and the club."