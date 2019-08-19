Billel Omrani

Old Firm transfer offer for Cluj striker, Celtic signing reports wide of the mark, defender bemused by Rangers link, Celtic lose out on wonderkid, Hibs star responds to speculation - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

Reports in Romania say a Scottish club - most certainly one half of the OId Firm - has made an offer of 3.5 million euros to Cluj striker Billel Omrani. (Scottish Sun)

1. OId Firm offer for Omrani

Reports in Romania say a Scottish club - most certainly one half of the OId Firm - has made an offer of 3.5 million euros to Cluj striker Billel Omrani. (Scottish Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Greg Taylor insists he'll continue to work hard for Kilmarnock amid reported interest from Celtic in his signing. (Scottish Sun)

2. Taylor responds to Celtic link

Greg Taylor insists he'll continue to work hard for Kilmarnock amid reported interest from Celtic in his signing. (Scottish Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Despite reports to the contrary there have been no discussions between Rosenborg full-back Birger Meling and Celtic at this stage, though the Parkhead club are interested in the defender. (Daily Record)

3. No Meling discussions

Despite reports to the contrary there have been no discussions between Rosenborg full-back Birger Meling and Celtic at this stage, though the Parkhead club are interested in the defender. (Daily Record)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Leonel di Placido insists he's knows nothing of reported interest from Rangers. The Argentine full-back is said to have been lined up as a potential replacement for James Tavernier. (Scottish Sun)

4. Rangers target knows nothing

Leonel di Placido insists he's knows nothing of reported interest from Rangers. The Argentine full-back is said to have been lined up as a potential replacement for James Tavernier. (Scottish Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3