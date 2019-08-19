Old Firm transfer offer for Cluj striker, Celtic signing reports wide of the mark, defender bemused by Rangers link, Celtic lose out on wonderkid, Hibs star responds to speculation - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.
1. OId Firm offer for Omrani
Reports in Romania say a Scottish club - most certainly one half of the OId Firm - has made an offer of 3.5 million euros to Cluj striker Billel Omrani. (Scottish Sun)
Despite reports to the contrary there have been no discussions between Rosenborg full-back Birger Meling and Celtic at this stage, though the Parkhead club are interested in the defender. (Daily Record)