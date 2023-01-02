Rangers strikers Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak have shaken off injuries while fellow forward Kemar Roofe is touch and go. Steven Davis (knee), Ianis Hagi (knee), Tom Lawrence (Achilles), Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring), Filip Helander (foot) and John Souttar (ankle) remain out. Manager Michael Beale has hinted at playing an experienced team as he looks to cut to the gap to the league leaders by six points .

Defenders Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi could make their Celtic debuts if international clearance arrives but fellow new signing Tomoki Iwata is still in Japan. Sead Haksabanovic (foot) and Anthony Ralston (back) remain out along with Stephen Welsh (niggle) and James McCarthy (hamstring), while David Turnbull completes a two-match ban. Manager Ange Postecoglou is likely to reinstate Josip Juranovic at right-back but has a dilemma over which three central midfielders he starts out of captain Callum McGregor, Aaron Mooy, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley.