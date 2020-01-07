Odsonne Edouard 'keen on move' as Man United, Chelsea and Spurs monitor progress - but Celtic reluctant to sell until summer

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is keen on a move to the English Premier League but won't be allowed to leave in this window, according to a report.

The 90min website claims that the French forward is keen to "pursue the possibility" of leaving Celtic for England this month with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all tracking the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster's progress at Parkhead. He is seen as a "viable alternative" for former Celtic team-mate and countryman Moussa Dembele, whose form for Ligue 1 side Lyon hasn't gone unnoticed.

Crystal Palace have also been mentioned as interested in Edouard but are also understood to be going after former loanee Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea.

However, Celtic are unlikely to sanction the player's exit this month, with manager Neil Lennon already working to bring in at least one, if not two strikers to bolster his options in attack and the club having a Europa League last 32 tie with Copenhagen to navigate next month.

Edouard has been something of a talisman for the Hoops this term, scoring 13 goals in 17 appearances taking his overall total to 51 in 112 in a hooped shirt, while Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Leigh Griffiths have struggled for fitness and game time leading to Lewis Morgan and Mikey Johnston occasionally being deployed as auxiliary number nines.

The Scottish champions have been linked with a string of strikers including Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, Andraz Sporar of Slovan Bratislava and Glenn Murray of Brighton.