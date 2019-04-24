‘No difference between Old Firm and Lyon-St Etienne’ says Moussa Dembele

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has insisted that there is no difference between an Old Firm game and the Lyon-St Etienne rivalry.

The 22-year-old Frenchman scored seven goals against Rangers across two seasons, including a hat-trick in a 5-1 win for Celtic in his first Old Firm match, but in an interview with Le Quotidien Du Foot he insists that the two fixtures are comparable.

He said: “What are the differences? There are not really any. These are two cities or two neighbourhoods that do not like each other, it’s the same impact.

“To score in a derby is good to enter the history and the hearts of the fans.”

Dembele made his mark on the Ligue 1 fixture in January when he scored a last minute winner against St Etienne.

After a successful spell at Celtic, where he helped the side to a double treble, Dembele signed for Lyon for £20 million in August. He suffered from a slow start but has found his feet in Ligue 1 and is now Lyon’s top scorer, with 17 goals.

Despite scoring only four times in his first 12 games for the French club, the forward says he wasn’t concerned: “I knew that it’s not always easy at first when you arrive at a new club. But you have to work, hang on to training to make sure you assimilate the coach’s game plan.

“It certainly took a little time, but today I feel better and better and that bodes well for the future.

“In Glasgow, during my first matches, despite good performances, I did not score.

“It always takes a time of adaptation, it is like that in all the clubs.”

Lyon currently sit third in Ligue 1, six points behind second-placed Lille.

