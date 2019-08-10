'No better team in the world' - Celtic fans react to the 5-2 win over Motherwell

Celtic supporters were in good spirits after their side eased to a 5-2 win over Motherwell with goals from Kristoffer Ajer, Leigh Griffiths, James Forrest Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie.

The dominant performance came a week after Neil Lennon's side hit seven past St Johnstone and fans took to social media to praise the likes of Olivier Ntcham and Griffiths. There was still some concern, however, over full-back Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo's performance.

The Performance

@Phil17HJSmith: "Even at this early stage of the season, domestically #Celtic have looked as ruthless and clinical in front of goal for as long as I can remember, I include the Invincible’s season. Griffiths is as good as having a new player. Ajer, Christie & Ntcham were outstanding"

@Bhoysean: "A bit ropey at the back but great to see us continue our goalscoring form. At the end of last season, I worried we'd never win a high scoring game again."

@DominikDiamond: "French Connection there once again for that goal. It’s been a while but Ntcham has been absolutely fabulous today."

@karriecakes: "3 points and big goal difference is what we want"

@HardcoreMilkman: "Pound for pound there's no better team in the world #CelticFC amazing again"

@totalcelts: "What a second half performance"

@CelticBhoysFS: "Despite a slow start early in the match, Celtic has really been impressive today. Especially on Motherwell’s side of the pitch."

Leigh Griffiths

@Adambeaton: "What a response Celtic. Edouard and Griffith’s frightening"

@NathanLord: "Telling you now, a fit Leigh Griffiths will bag 20+ goals a season. Absolutely brilliant footballer and fingers crossed he can continue getting better and fitter, 10IAR with LG. Magical."

@culturekhan: "The Comeback Kid. I admire how Leigh Griffiths has fought his demons to focus on his undeniable talent. Well done to his family, friends & #Celtic staff."

@DMM97__: "Griffiths showing how much Celtic missed him."

@FlinnMitchell: "How good is Leigh Griffiths"

@kev_b_: "t's great having a threat from free-kicks once again. My dad has said all summer that having Griffiths back would be like a new signing once he got himself up & running again but Leigh hasn't needed time to get "up & running" again!"

Olivier Ntcham

@_TJGillespie: "Ntcham strolled it today, and Ajer can play anywhere."

@Popes_11: "Outstanding second half. Ntcham was unplayable, if he played like that for 38 games a season he’d be worth £20m plus easily. A top class player."

@SeanBlack14: "Ntcham looked in the mood today and Bitton looked like the 7m defender"

@stevenfriel91: "Man of the match today toss up between Ntcham and big Ajer"

@condybhoy: "Superb 2nd half performance from the champions. Ajer and Ntcham were tremendous today. Great win @CelticFC after an away European game. Happy days."

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo

@truetim87: "How good was Boli today? There is a player there no doubt in my mind, the lad only needs a bit of confidence"

@AllyBeattie3: "Credit where credits due Boli been better this half.....maybe speed of the game in Scotland got to him"

@StMiley: "Boli may be having a bit of a ‘mare, but he’s not hiding!"

@Markyjog: "Boli is the left winger we have been looking for... Never a left back"

@joebloggscity: "Boli will be targeted heavily in the match v Cluj. Manager has to adjust for this heavily else we'll concede costly goals. Not to takeaway from todays second half but can't hide defensive problems"

@snotbubbles4: "Boli going to be targeted by every team as the weak link might just be the making of him"