Newcastle to make contact with Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers, international coach explains Celtic signing's absence, Motherwell release January signing flop - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Newcastle to make contact with Gerrard and Rodgers

Newcastle United are set to reach out to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard about the possibility of becoming their next manager. The St James’ Park side, who have been recently taken over by a Saudi-led group, are also targeting former Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers, currently in charge of Leicester City. (Football Insider)

Starfelt absence explained

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has explained his decision to leave Celtic defender Carl Starfelt out of his matchday squad for the recent 3-0 victory over Kosovo, saying he believed AIK stopper Alex Milosevic was better equipped to handle the mental pressures that come with playing in a big game. (Scottish Sun)

Clarke warning to players

Manager Steve Clarke is urging his Scotland players not to undo the good work of defeating Austria and Israel in the quest to reach the World Cup next year by slipping up in the Faroe Islands. (The Scotsman)

Levein: Stars used to call-off through embarrassment

Former national team boss Craig Levein has admitted players have previously called off from Scotland squads due to embarrassment, saying it was tougher on the lads based in England as they would take a ribbing for their involvement in the squad. (Daily Record)

Nisbet dream

Kevin Nisbet would love the prospect of coming up against Hibs team-mate Martin Boyle and Australia in Qatar – and insists Scotland are backing themselves to reach their first World Cup since 1998. (Evening News)

Zlamal accuses Scottish football

Former Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal has accused Scottish football fans of “making war”. The Czech goalkeeper was speaking on the issue of Sparta Prague fans booing Rangers star Glen Kamara during a Europa League clash last month, when only children attended the match in the Czech capital. (Evening News)

Lawless leaves Motherwell

Winger Steven Lawless has left Motherwell after both the player and club agreed on an exit. The 30-year-old Scot returned for second spell at Fir Park in January after a spell with Burton Albion in England’s League One, but he found it difficult to break into the first team under manager Graham Alexander. (The Scotsman)

