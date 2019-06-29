Tierney

New transfer bid for Kieran Tierney, Rangers ace could go on loan, latest club to join Morelos battle, ex-Celtic star to appear on 'I'm a Celebrity...' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic have rejected a second bid from Arsenal for Kieran Tierney, Rangers may send Ross McCrorie out on loan, and Nice have joined the hunt for Alfredo Morelos.

Saturday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Steven Gerrard has admitted youngster Ross McCrorie may head out on season to get more playing time. He insists, though, that the same will not be the case of new signing Jake Hastie. (Daily Record)

1. McCrorie for loan?

French Ligue 1 side Nice are the latest club to have been linked with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Football Scotland)

2. Nice eye Morelos

Arsenal have failed with a second bid for Kieran Tierney. The offer was 17.5 million with a further 7.5 million in adds-on, but Celtic are not satisfied with the terms of the deal. (Football Scotland)

3. New Tierney bid rejected

Christopher Jullien has revealed that he used to be friends and team-mates with the brother of former Celtic star Bobo Balde. (Scottish Sun)

4. Jullien reveals Balde link

